Nike and Adidas to join line-up at Icon Outlet

Icon Outlet, the 210,000 square foot urban outlet that opened in October at The O2 in London, has announced two more big-name brands to join its line-up this summer: Sportswear giants Nike and Adidas.

The news comes hot on the heels of the announcement that exclusive fashion events company Showcase would be arriving at the South London shopping destination. Other big names to join the line-up include Tommy Hilfiger, Fatface, Hackett, Ted Baker, Guess, Gant, Calvin Klein, Crew Clothing, Jack Wills, and Kurt Geiger.

Speaking on behalf of AEG and Crosstree in a statement, Marion Dillon, leasing director for Icon Outlet, said: “The signing of Nike and adidas add even more appeal to our existing offer of global retailers and premium trend-led fashion at ICON Outlet. Both of these international market-leading brands will stock their popular lines of footwear, sportswear and activewear which will satisfy the significant fashion forward demand from our consumers. Both brands are set to open in the summer.”