Nike Canada completes '25 and 25' store expansion project

Nike Canada has successfully completed its "25 and 25" project, an initiative to open 25 new partner stores across the country during its fiscal year 2025.

Nathan Balmes, visual merchandising lead for Nike Store Partners Canada announced through the Nike's official LinkedIn page that the project was managed by a "small but mighty team" responsible for the planning and management of the entire country. The company described the project as a "bold move that defines Nike."

Each new store opening was seen as an opportunity to connect with local communities and create "premium brand experiences." Adri Colavecchia, senior manager, Nike Store Partners Canada, stated that the team’s role is to ensure the brand comes to life "in an uncompromised and premium, pinnacle way in all stores across Canada." She highlighted Canada’s multicultural nature, calling it "an amazing mosaic of diverse nationalities."

The company is now actively recruiting to support its ongoing initiatives.