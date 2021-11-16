Nike delays Travis Scott sneaker launch

Nike Inc. is delaying the Travis Scott collaboration sneaker after the controversy surrounding the musician’s Astroworld Festival which left 10 people dead. The news was reported by Bloomberg. The collaboration was between Nike and Scott’s label Cactus Jack.

“Out of respect for everyone impacted by the tragic events at the Astroworld Festival, we are postponing the launch of the Air Max 1 x Cactus Jack,” Nike said in an email to users of its SNKRS app on Monday.

The shoes were originally scheduled for a December release and were heavily promoted at the Astroworld Festival. The festival has been critiqued from many directions ranging from poor security and crowd control to Travis Scott failing to manage the crowd himself leading to the deaths of ten people, including a nine-year-old boy who died from injuries during a crowd surge.

While it is unclear who would be officially held accountable for these issues, Scott is currently losing in the court of public opinion as social media is giving him the blame for the deaths of these individuals. Typically, his collaboration with Nike sells out quickly when released, but given the circumstances, Nike is cautiously delaying.