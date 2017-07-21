Nike launches new app in six European countries

Nike, the global sportswear retailer, has launched their new app, ‘Nike’ in six additional countries.

Now available to iOS and Android users in the UK, France, Spain, Italy, Germany and the Netherlands, Nike’s new app provides exclusive content to ‘Nike Plus’ members, the retailer’s free membership service.

Laid out in a feed style, the app is personalised to a member’s interests - described by the sport retailer as ‘‘your exclusive access to everything Nike.” Users are prompted to choose topics, including specific sports as well as lifestyle, cities, sports teams and products to follow on the app. The app also offers access to exclusive product releases as well as experiences and services. Training content from top athletes can also be unlocked, and the in-app store gives benefits such as free shipping.

In addition, the Nike app offers exclusive benefits to some users depending on their city. For example, users in London may gain inside access to the city’s top football clubs on a match day, Paris members could receive styling tips from top editors, Berlin user’s could gain a reserved product and Amsterdam football players may gain free custom boot embroidery.

The new Nike App joins Nike’s wide range of applications available to UK iOS and Android users including Nike+ Training Club, Nike+ Run Club, Nike+ Fuel and Nike+ Move.

Photo courtesy of Nike