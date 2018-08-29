Nike stores reopen in South Africa after racism controversy

Nike has reopened its stores in South Africa, following the controversy which caused the brand to close some shops in the country last Wednesday. A video which went viral on South African social media showed a white man saying the word “kaffir”, which is equivalent to the N word in the United States. While the man is not employed by the sportswear company, local newspaper Timed Live Online News reported that he is married to a merchandising director at Nike.

In an interview with news agency Reuters, Nike reiterated its “long-standing commitment to diversity, inclusion and respect”.

Race remains still a delicate topic in South Africa, as the country is scarred by its apartheid past.