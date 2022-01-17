Nike Unite to debut at Portsmouth’s Gunwharf Quays

Nike is set to open its new Nike Unite concept at Landsec-operated Gunwharf Quays in Portsmouth, during spring 2022.

The community-centred concept is focused on helping people connect with sport, and will feature an in-store community wall highlighting the store’s team and local partnerships. The wall will also spotlight local landmarks and hometown athletes in a bid to reach residents through a representative space that commemorates the local area.

Located in a prime position at the waterfront outlet, the store will be an upsize for Nike, taking it from an 8,570 square foot space to 11,160 square feet. With operations already underway, it will include a full refit of the existing Nike store.

“We’re committed to working with our brand partners to meet their evolving retailer needs, and this exciting refit for Nike will give them an even bigger and better space to showcase the latest trends in sports clothing and engage with their customers,” said Landec’s senior retail channel director, Gemma Casey, in a release.

She added: “Nike Unite Portsmouth will be a welcome addition for our guests at Gunwharf Quays, providing opportunities for the local community to enjoy sport together.”