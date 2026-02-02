NikeSkims opens pop-ups in London and Paris

Months after its highly anticipated launch, NikeSkims is venturing into retail with the launch of a series of pop-up experiences, each extending its identity.

The first location the brand has tapped for a temporary space is Selfridges in London, where it will host a pop-up until March 5. The site will offer a curated selection of footwear, apparel and accessories from the spring 2026 collection, inspired by “the modern ballerina”.

This will be followed by a pop-up at 10 Rue de Turenne, in Paris, where an experiential space will be located between February 3 to 8. The Parisian concept is dedicated to wellbeing, offering a programme of events from yoga to barre class, which serve as physical reflections of the brand’s identity.

NikeSkims Selfridges pop-up. Credits: Skims.

NikeSkims will then rollout similar temporary experiences in the House of Innovation flagship in Paris; with retailers like Dover Street Market; and at NikeLab in the Marais, which is due to open February 7.

NikeSkims launched September 2025 after months of speculation about a potential collaboration between the sportswear giant and Kim Kardashian’s shapewear label. Once unveiled, following rumours of production delays, the brand said it sought to cater to women’s experience in sport by redefining activewear “without compromise”, Kardashian explained at the time.

How the brand was to roll out was not initially clear. Reports suggested that a global expansion was planned for 2026, after which wholesale partnerships were expected to begin. Specific dates had not been issued, however, with the collection only widely available via Nike and Skims’ respective e-commerce sites and retail locations.