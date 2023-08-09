Ninety Percent opens pop-up at Harrods

Sustainable womenswear label Ninety Percent has opened its first London pop-up shop at Harrods.

The pop-up, located on the 4th floor of Harrods, showcases the brand’s autumn/winter 2023 collection, including dresses, tailoring and outerwear, alongside a number of exclusive styles only available at the luxury department store.

The offering is the third collection from creative director Elliot Atkinson for the responsible fashion label, designed to offer women a versatile wardrobe filled with feminine dresses and soft tailored pieces.

The pop-up will run until September 18.

Ninety Percent is a profit-sharing responsible fashion label founded in London in 2018 by Para Hamilton and Shafiq Hassan. It offers clothing designed for longevity, while also ensuring that the materials used have the lowest impact on the environment. The womenswear brand also reinvests 90 percent of its profits back into the people and causes it believes in.

Ninety Percent pop-up at Harrods Credits: Ninety Percent

Ninety Percent pop-up at Harrods Credits: Ninety Percent

Ninety Percent pop-up at Harrods Credits: Ninety Percent