No Chaos to open flagship in Covent Garden

Independent skate shop, No Chaos is to open a central London flagship store on Neal Street, Covent Garden.

Due to open in spring, the 3 Neal Street flagship will span 2,044 square foot, across two floors, with the ground floor used for retail, while the basement will be home to an experiential and interactive concept created by Scum, the cult brand created by young English artist, Jordan Cardy.

A key feature of the new flagship will be a half-pipe skate ramp that will run through the basement, alongside a coffee bar and mini-arcade. The space will be available to book online via the Scum app to ensure a safe and Covid-19 secure system for consumers.

The retail floor will offer the brand’s full range of apparel, skateboards, and accessories, alongside stocking a wide selection of popular skate brands including Huf, Rip N Dip and Santa Cruz.

Jamie Wilson, co-founder, No Chaos, said in a statement: “Covent Garden is a well-loved location within the capital, and has been a key target area for our expansion since we first launched our brand.

“Our central London flagship will be a hub for all skate lovers, and with the added impact of the interactive basement level, this is an incredible opportunity for us to reach and entertain more of our customer base. We look forward to bringing the No Chaos ethos to central London.”

The Neal Street location joins the brand’s other flagships in Westfield White City and Bournemouth.

Simon Taylor, property director at the Mercers’ Company, added: “The signing of No Chaos is brilliant news to kick start 2021 with. The exciting brand will feel right at home among the other well-known cult names within the Mercers’ estate especially alongside its neighbours on Neal Street, including Vans.

“The brand’s selection of Neal Street is testament to the strength and resilience of this iconic location and sets the tone for the year ahead. It’s also another concept consumers can look forward to visiting safely post lockdown.”

Image: courtesy of No Chaos