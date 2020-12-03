Nobis opens first standalone European flagship

Luxury outerwear brand Nobis has opened its first European flagship in Paris. Located at 2, rue des Petits Pères, at the intersection of the fashion district and business district in Paris, the flagship launches with the brands autumn/winter 2020 collection.

The 860 square foot boutique offers the brands full range of collections for men and women and also includes services including personalised fittings and styling.

The interior was designed by Boa Design, who were tasked with translating Nobis’ performance-focused and Canadian aesthetic for the French consumer. This has resulted in a sleek, modern interior, finished with natural and rustic materials.

Commenting on the opening, Nobis co-founder and vice president Robin Yates, said in a statement: “We are honoured to bring the full range of our fashion-driven performance wear to the world’s foremost fashion capital. It’s truly a milestone launch for us, and we look forward to helping Parisians make the most of the winter season, especially at a time when they might be looking to spend more of it socialising outdoors.”

The autumn/winter 2020 collection inspired by aesthetics from classic retro space films such as 2001: A Space Odyssey introduces new colours including cool chalks, light grey neutrals and featured colour, Atomic Orange, which aims to complement the futuristic black accents on zippers and ribbing detailing.

New styles include the Shaw, a ladies’ hip-length jacket with a sporty twist, the Kalvin, a men’s parka re-engineered to battle the elements, as well as the Wayland and the Gibson, a men’s and a women’s long reversible puffer jacket.

The flagship also features the brand’s new accessories such as quilted down gloves, woven scarves, moulded bucket hats, and unisex quilted down-filled Fargo hats.

Images: courtesy of Nobis