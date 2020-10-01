Nobody’s Child launches at Marks and Spencer

Eco-conscious fashion brand Nobody’s Child, which champions sustainable fabrics and upcycled production for its collections, is launching on Marks and Spencer’s website.

The move marks the first time that retail giant Marks and Spencer has partnered with an external fashion brand. Nobody’s Child will be the first complementary brand to launch on MarksandSpencer.com as part of the retailer’s strategy to “broaden appeal and turbocharge online growth”.

London-based Nobody’s Child will drop its autumn collection today, October 1 on Marks and Spencer, featuring 140 pieces from its autumn 2020 collection including the brand’s signature easy-to-wear dresses in sustainable fabrics. Prices will range from 32 - 45 pounds.

Jody Plows, chief executive at Nobody’s Child, said in a statement: “We are hugely excited to be the first complementary brand to broaden appeal at Marks and Spencer and would like to thank both teams for the collective support of such an exciting partnership.

“We are an independent brand, with a passionate team committed to delivering easy-to-wear pieces from sustainable fabrics at affordable prices. This remains the driving force behind everything we do. We are focussed on a future plan that continues to make respectful decisions for the planet and people.”

Marks and Spencer to broaden appeal online with Nobody’s Child partnership

Stephen Langford, MarksandSpencer.com director, said: “Nobody’s Child has been selected as our first brand to test this model using a curated range from its wider offer which we think will resonate with our customers.

“The Nobody’s Child team is experienced at operating as a third-party brand, has an excellent near-sourcing supply chain and shares our passion for sustainable clothing – we’re really looking forward to working together.”

Plows, added: “We are proud of our loyal customer base who actively engage with our positive work and steps towards a more sustainable future for fashion and hope this will resonate with the Marks and Spencer customer and provide them with the confidence to shop with a new brand they can believe in.”

Nobody’s Child’s autumn collection is inspired by The Secret Garden and features its signature day dresses and separates, with whimsical florals, magical star prints and graceful silhouettes inspired by mother nature.

In addition, this autumn also sees the introduction of new product ranges including luxurious knitwear and loungewear.

Images: courtesy of Nobody’s Child