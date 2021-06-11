Nobody’s Child opens its first pop-up shop

Responsible womenswear brand Nobody’s Child has opened its first pop-up on Carnaby Street in London.

The 1,300 square foot pop-up will house the brand’s new spring/summer collection, including dresses, loungewear, and swimwear.

Alongside its own branded clothing, Nobody’s Child is also championing small, independent brands that “reflect its responsible ethos” including candle brand Every Nook, jewellery label Ammé, and premium vegan sneaker brand Loci.

The store has a “fashioned from nature” concept with every detail considered with recycled or FSC certified credentials, as well as serene and calming colours to complement the Nobody’s Child spring/summer collection. There are also fresh herbs from Water Daily decorating the cork countertop and window displays designed as a reminder to nurture ourselves and the planet.

Responsibility is at the heart of Nobody’s Child’s mission and 90 percent of its collection is made from conscious fabrics and the hangers from Odenwald, Germany, are curated from meadow grass that is native to the region. The brand is also opting for simplistic packaging to reduce waste with no tissue paper and bag stickers made from recycled coffee cups.

Jody Plows, chief executive of Nobody’s Child, said in a statement: “I’m incredibly excited for our new store opening on Carnaby Street. It’s important for us, as a growing business, to invite our new and loyal customers to view our summer collection in person and experience the quality and beauty of the products we create.”

The Nobody’s Child pop-up is open at 50 Carnaby Street, London.

Image: courtesy of Nobody’s Child