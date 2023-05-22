Nobody’s Child to open three new pop-ups across London

Womenswear brand Nobody’s Child, which earlier this month received fresh funding from Marks & Spencer, is opening three pop-ups in London this summer as part of its ongoing investment into physical retail.

The pop-up stores will be located in Covent Garden, Kings Road and Spitalfields. The first to open was in Covent Garden on May 3 and marks the largest Nobody’s Child pop-up at just under 2,000 square feet.

The pop-up on Kings Road, opening later this month, will house the brand’s bestselling collections, including pieces from Happy Place x Fearne Cotton and Boutique ranges, while the Spitalfields pop-up is scheduled to open in June/July.

Image: Nobody’s Child pop-up

Jody Plows, chief executive of Nobody’s Child, said in a statement: “We are extremely excited to share the news of our summer pop-up series across key locations in London. Opening more retail space allows our community to access the brand like never before.

“There is plenty to come for Nobody’s Child growth for the rest of 2023 both in the UK and Internationally, so we are thrilled to announce these 3 pop-ups today as part of that journey.”

The move follows Marks & Spencer’s injecting additional funding into Nobody’s Child to help power the brand’s expansion in the UK and internationally. The capital will also provide access to additional inventory to meet demand from third-party retailers to cover what the brand calls a “pivotal trading period” as they expect even further growth throughout the summer months.

It will also help the brand continue its strategic plan to evolve the brand into a more lifestyle offering, building on its popular dresses with a focus on separates, tailoring, swimwear, and denim, as it looks to offer its consumers elevated looks as well as casualwear.

Image: Nobody’s Child pop-up

Image: Nobody’s Child pop-up

Image: Nobody’s Child pop-up