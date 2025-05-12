Nobody’s Child continues UK expansion with new Leeds store

British womenswear brand Nobody’s Child is continuing to expand its store portfolio outside of London with the opening of a new store in Victoria Leeds, Victoria Gate.

The new 1,400 square foot standalone Leeds store will open in June and become Nobody Child’s third location outside of London. It will stock its full apparel collection alongside jewellery, accessories, fragrance and the brand’s debut footwear collection.

The store is being designed as a “timeless and inviting space” and will feature handmade joinery alongside vintage and reclaimed furniture selected by the Nobody’s Child team, as well as bespoke signage sourced from a local Leeds supplier.

Commenting on the expansion, Jody Plows, chief executive of Nobody’s Child, said in a statement: “We are incredibly excited to be opening our latest store in Leeds, a vibrant city with a strong sense of style and community. Expanding our physical presence is part of our key growth strategy, allowing customers to experience our brand and collections in person.

“The new Victoria Leeds space reflects the essence of Nobody’s Child – effortless, considered and accessible. We can’t wait to welcome everyone in!”

The Leeds opening adds to Nobody’s Child’s growing retail presence across the UK, joining standalone stores in London, including its flagship boutique in Covent Garden, alongside Carnaby Street and Spitalfields, as well as St Albans and Brighton.

Rachel Bradburn, head of leasing at Redical, added: “Nobody’s Child choosing Victoria Leeds for its Northern debut is a huge testament to the destination’s reputation as the go-to spot for premium brands looking to make their mark beyond London.

“They have been making waves across the industry - it was only a matter of time before they landed here, and we cannot wait to watch them thrive at Victoria Leeds.”