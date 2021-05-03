Non-essential retailers in Ireland to reopen this month

Non-essential retailers in Ireland will reopen this month for the first time since they were forced to close in December to curb the spread of Covid-19, the country’s government has confirmed.

From May 10, there will be a phased reopening of non-essential retail, including click and collect services, in-store by appointment services and outdoor retail. From May 17, all remaining retail can reopen.

“Hope is returning,” said prime minister Micheál Martin in a televised address.

“As we enter this next stage of a long and difficult journey, we all search for inspiration and we try to find reassurance that there is a solid basis for the hope that is growing within us,” he said. “Because as disruptive, as lonely, as frustrating and as sad as the last year has been, we are getting through it and a degree of normality is returning.”

It comes after all non-essential retailers in the UK reopened over the past few weeks.