Non-essential retailers in Northern Ireland to reopen on April 30

Northern Ireland has announced that non-essential retailers will be allowed to reopen from April 30 as part of the country’s easing of lockdown restrictions.

Retailers in the country have been closed since the end of trading on Christmas Eve as part of what was then planned to be a six-week lockdown, but was extended multiple times.

Northern Ireland first minister Arlene Foster said Thursday: “We have looked at the different risks and different settings. We have received advice from our chief medical officer and remain grateful to them as ever.

“Our decisions today are aimed at lifting restrictions where we can. We know it will be disappointing to some. We remain driven by data and not dates. Steps will be kept under review.”

It follows the reopening of non-essential retailers in England and Wales at the beginning of the week, which saw shoppers flock back to physical stores after a year of on-and-off lockdowns.

Retailers in Scotland, meanwhile, are expected to reopen from April 26.