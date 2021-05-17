Non-essential retailers reopen in Ireland

Non-essential retailers in the Republic of Ireland were permitted to reopen on Monday for the first time in over four months.

It comes after click-and-collect services and appointment shopping were allowed to recommence from May 10.

“It has been a long road, but a buzz is finally returning to high streets and shops after months of restrictions,” said Arnold Dillon, the director of Irish trade body Retail Ireland, in a statement.

Retail Ireland said it expects pent up consumer demand to result in a 40 percent increase in sales over the coming months compared to pre-pandemic levels. It said it expects Irish shoppers to spend over 3 billion euros on debit and credit cards in shops in the next month.

But despite that sales surge, Retail Ireland said the sector was still concerned about “the longer-term outlook”, and said government support for vulnerable businesses “must continue”. “Debt levels have increased significantly, and many rent disputes remain unresolved,” Dillon said.

“Supporting the experience economy and breathing life back into our towns and cities must be a top priority over the coming weeks and months. It is really important that a plan is put in place for getting offices open again.”