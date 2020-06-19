Non-essential stores in Scotland to reopen from 29 June

Non-essential stores in Scotland are to reopen from 29 June as the country continues to cautiously ease its lockdown measures.

To be eligible to reopen, stores must have outdoor entrances and exits, meaning indoor shopping centres remain closed except for essential stores.

It comes as the country enters the second phase of its four-stage “route-map” to ease restrictions put in place to curb the spread of Covid-19.

“Though we are moving to phase two today, we are still being cautious and we are not going to do everything at once,” said Scotland’s first minister Nicola Sturgeon. “We will take a staged approach to avoid bearing all of the risks at the same time.”

Scotland is taking a more gradual approach to England, which allowed all non-essential stores to reopen from the beginning of this week.