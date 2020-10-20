Non-essential stores in Wales to close during two-week lockdown

All non-essential retailers in Wales are to close for two weeks as part of a new “firebreak” initiative to “regain control of coronavirus”, first minister Mark Drakeford has announced.

The Welsh government said the “short, sharp” action is “needed to save lives and prevent the NHS from being overwhelmed” and comes as Covid-19 cases continue to rise sharply in the country.

The firebreak will start on Friday 23 October and end on Monday 9 November.

It will see all non-essential retailers closing for two weeks, as well as hospitality businesses, hairdressers, beauticians, and hotels.

Face coverings are mandatory in indoor public spaces, which remain open, and on public transport and in taxis.

The Welsh government said it will also provide a package of almost 300 million pounds to support businesses, which will complement wage-support schemes available from the UK government.

Every business covered by the small business rates relief will receive a 1,000 pound payment, while small and medium-sized retail, leisure and hospitality businesses which have to close will receive a one-off payment of up to 5,000 pounds.

“It is with a heavy heart that I once again ask everyone to stay at home and businesses to shut,” Drakeford said. “This fire-break is our best chance of regaining control of the virus and avoiding a much longer - and damaging - national lockdown. We have a small window of opportunity to act.

“To be successful, we need everyone’s help. Wales has shown throughout this pandemic that we can come together and take the actions to keep our families and our communities safe.”

Between 9-15 October, there were 4,127 new confirmed cases of coronavirus recorded by Public Health Wales, though the real level of infections is likely to be much higher. The R number, which identifies the rate at which the coronavirus is spreading and which the government aims to keep below 1, is currently between 1.1 and 1.4.