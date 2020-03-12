Nordstrom announces closures of all Trunk Club stores

Trunk Club locations will be phased out. Nordstrom announced that it plans to close all six stores of the personal styling service it acquired in 2014 to align the offering with its proprietary styling service.

Nordstrom said this move is a key part of its market strategy, intending to streamline the shopping experience for its customers. Trunk Club services will be relocated to nearby Nordstrom stores to align with the Nordstrom Styling program. The company said that this will allow a more cohesive experience across all stores and online as it will provide full access to its array of merchandise, stylists, personalized recommendations and loyalty benefits.

An option to have clothing boxes from Trunk Club delivered to customers' homes will still be available, however now members will also have the option to pick up or drop off Trunks at Nordstrom locations.

This shift will enable us to give you a better experience and provide access to a greater selection of merchandise in an exciting environment where you can still meet with your stylist," Trunk Club president Fanya Chandler said in a company blog post. "The Trunk experience, where you can have personal style conveniently delivered right to your door, will continue."

Image: Nordstrom.com