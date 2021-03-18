Nordstrom debuts livestream shopping

American luxury department store chain Nordstrom has launched a shopping channel that gives customers real-time access to employees, brand partners, and experts in the field of beauty, fashion, and home decor.

During the live shopping virtual events, customers can shop the products they see in real-time and ask questions to the experts hosting.

Upcoming live events include Burberry virtual styling filmed in New York City by stylist José Ramón Reyes. The presentation will focus on how to wear and style Burberry runway looks.

Other events include the latest trends, tips, and tricks on hair, skincare, and makeup from experts at Tom Ford, Clinique, Giorgio Armani, Kiehl’s, and demonstrations from Anastasia Beverly Hills and Charlotte Tilbury.

The company stated the new interactive shopping platform bridges the gap between convenience and connection while strengthening its commitment to a seamless digital experience.

“Through Livestream shopping, we can meet the everchanging needs and expectations of our customers and equip our team with more tools to deliver on our commitment to serve our customer wherever, whenever, and however they want to shop,” said Fanya Chandler, senior vice president at Nordstrom, in a press release.

“Livestream shopping enables us to stay closer to the customer with interactive and engaging experiences that allow for discovery, personalization, and service at scale.”