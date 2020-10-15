Nordstrom expands pickup service to Nordstrom Rack locations

Nordstrom is working to make shopping more convenient for its consumers through expanded pickup options. The retailer had already offered curbside pickup at its Nordstrom locations for online orders, and will now offer order pickup at Nordstrom Rack stores.

Beginning later this month, shoppers will be able to opt for store pickup at Nordstrom Rack locations for orders from any of the company's brands: Nordstrom, Nordstrom Rack and HauteLook.

This new strategy increases the convenience of the retailer's offerings, and provides access to more inventory to better serve its customer-base.

"Our market strategy is how we provide customers with greater merchandise selection and faster delivery while increasing convenience through our services." Erik Nordstrom, chief executive officer, commented in a press release. "Our Nordstrom Rack business plays a critical role within how we stay closer to our customers. The addition of these services and fulfillment options within our Nordstrom Rack stores enables us to further engage and serve customers on their terms."

The retailer said that it will also roll out order pickups for Nordstrom Rack purchases at Nordstrom and Nordstrom Local stores late this year.