Nordstrom launches in-store marketplace spotlighting Black-owned businesses

Department store Nordstrom has revealed an in-store marketplace created, in collaboration with the Black-Owned Brooklyn platform, as part of the retailer’s pop-up outlet at its NYC flagship store.

As part of Black History Month, eight Black-owned businesses have been selected and curated by Black-Owned Brooklyn’s founders Tayo and Cynthia Gordy Giwa, offering everything from apparel to food to homeware.

Customers will be able to explore, shop and meet the owners of the businesses until March 6.

Brands include Caribbean lifestyle inspired Chen Burkett New York, handcrafted accessories label Heavy Metals NYC, soulful clothing by Savant Studios and sustainable luxury brand Sarep and Rose.

It marks the first time the Black-Owned Brooklyn platform has curated a marketplace under its newly launched brand.

“We’re proud to spotlight eight phenomenal Black brands at Nordstrom NYC’s Center Stage,” said Cynthia Gordy Giwa, the platform’s co-creator, in a statement. “Nordstrom’s commitment to equity and inclusion is commendable, and the pop-up market is an incredible opportunity for these businesses to showcase their talents to a new audience.”