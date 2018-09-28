Nordstrom Local expands presence in Los Angeles

To further provide customers with access to more convenient services in their neighbourhood, Nordstrom, Inc. has announced the opening of Nordstrom Local Brentwood and Nordstrom Local Downtown Los Angeles, which will open doors on October 12, 2018.

"Los Angeles is one of our most highly-engaged markets, with roughly four million active customers," said Jamie Nordstrom, President of stores in a statement, adding, "One of our goals with Nordstrom Local is to help provide the customers with a seamless and convenient experience, bringing services like in-store pick up of online orders, alterations, personal styling and more right to their neighbourhood."

The first Nordstrom Local store was launched on Melrose in Los Angeles in October 2017. The company said that these neighbourhood hubs offer customers the opportunity to shop and access Nordstrom services in a convenient, central location. The opening of the two additional locations are a part of Nordstrom's overall local market strategy where the company is combining the scale of its national infrastructure with its local assets of people, product and place to help reimagine the shopping experience for customers.

Additionally, the company is introducing a new feature called "Get It Fast" on Nordstrom.com and the mobile app for customers in eligible zip codes in Los Angeles. “Get It Fast”, Nordstrom said, will provide customers with a real-time view of inventory available no later than next day. They can choose a convenient Nordstrom Local or Nordstrom location to pick up their purchase or opt for free next day shipping to their Los Angeles address.

Picture:Nordstrom press room