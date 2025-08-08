Nordstrom NYC opens Nike Running pop-up store

Department store chain Nordstrom has partnered with Nike to host a limited pop-up shop in New York City that showcases the sportswear brand’s latest running products while uniting the local community.

Located at the corner of 57th and Broadway, the pop-up Nike Running @ The Corner features the brand’s performance running footwear and apparel, including its latest road running collection.

Nike Running @ The Corner at Nordstrom NYC Credits: Nordstrom

The pop-up offers three distinct footwear categories across Nike’s Pegasus, Vomero, and Structure lines next to women’s running apparel, accessories, and customization options.

“We want Nike Running @ The Corner Nordstrom NYC to be our love letter to runners: a celebration of movement, mindset, and personal style,” said Olivia Kim, SVP of Creative at Nordstrom, in a statement.

Nike Running @ The Corner at Nordstrom NYC Credits: Nordstrom

“It’s about giving our customers the power to choose how they show up for themselves and their goals with the best of Nike innovation and Nordstrom service in one inspiring corner of the city.”

In addition to Nike’s product assortment, the pop-up will also offer a range of community events throughout the month of August, including weekly runs for runners of all levels and paces, recovery workshops with ice baths, stretching workshops, and styling sessions.

Nike Running @ The Corner at Nordstrom NYC Credits: Nordstrom

Nike @ the Corner will run at Nordstrom NYC through to September 2, with all products available to shop in-store and online at Nordstrom.com. The pop-up is part of a wider series of pop-ups and brand takeovers at the Nordstrom NYC flagship location, designed to offer customers a unique and immersive retail experience.