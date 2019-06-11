Nordstrom to offer six dining partnerships in upcoming NYC flagship

Nordstrom is creating a holistic customer experience within its upcoming New York flagship. Set to open on October 24, 2019 near Columbus Circle, the flagship will offer six unique dining options - more than in any store the Seattle-based fashion retailer currently operates.

The retailer will partner with notable Seattle-based chefs Ethan Stowell and Tom Douglas for the creation of each eatery within the upcoming flagship. Stowell's contribution will include a comfortable Italian-inspired restaurant, while Douglas will open two concepts in partnership with Nordstrom: a contemporary pizza eatery called Jeannie's and Hani Pacific with a Pacific cuisine.

Nordstrom intends for these eateries to cater to shoppers needing a break as well as becoming destination in themselves.

"We are incredibly excited to collaborate with culinary greats, Chefs Ethan Stowell and Tom Douglas, with the opening of our NYC flagship store," Nordstrom president Jamie Nordstrom shared in a statement. "They are well-regarded for creating innovative menus and dining experiences, and we feel they'll be a great complement to our already strong restaurant portfolio,"

Nordstrom's remaining three eateries within the flagship include the Broadway Bar cocktail bar, family restaurant Bistro Verde and the Shoe Bar. The Shoe Bar will be a cocktail destination located in the shoe department to allow shoppers to toast a new purchase with a drink.