Nordstrom to open nine new Nordstrom Rack stores across US

Fashion retail group Nordstrom has unveiled that it is set to open nine new stores for its off-price retail concept, Nordstrom Rack.

The majority of the stores are scheduled to open in spring 2024, with one to launch at a later date in 2025.

Three of the spaces will be located in Macedonia in Ohio, Wheaton in Illinois and Jacksonville Beach in Florida.

It will also be opening five locations in California, based in Davis, Elk Grove, Gilroy, Oceanside and San Mateo.

The new additions in California will bring Nordstrom’s retail count in the State to 68 Nordstrom Rack stores, 23 Nordstrom stores, five Nordstrom Locals and one Asos x Nordstrom.

In a release, Carl Jenkins, senior vice president of Nordstrom Rack Stores, said the new locations would strengthen its network while introducing new customers to the off-price concept, which will also allow them to pick-up online orders and make returns.

Nordstrom Rack was developed as part of the group’s ‘Close to You’ strategy, which centres around providing customers with more convenient and interconnected experiences across its stores and digital platforms.

The concept offers products from top brands at 70 percent lower prices, covering everything from apparel and accessories to home and beauty.