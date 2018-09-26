Nordstrom to reopen its store at Mall of San Juan in Puerto Rico

Fashion retailer Nordstrom, Inc. plans to reopen its store at the Mall of San Juan in Puerto Rico, which was closed since fall 2018 as a result of severe damage from Hurricane Maria. The two-story, 138,000 sq. ft. store will be re-launched on November 9, 2018.

"We're pleased to be able to reopen our doors in Puerto Rico. We have many loyal customers on the island and we continue to believe there's opportunity for us to do business there," said Jamie Nordstrom, President of Nordstrom stores in a statement.

Nordstrom will be reopening its entire store, which includes three shoe departments, cosmetics and accessories areas, and a comprehensive offering of popular brand names for women, men and children. Additionally, the company plans to hire 90 local employees for sales, support and restaurant roles.

The company also announced a new store manager, Yazmin Rivera, who began her career with Nordstrom in 2015 as part of the initial opening of the store at The Mall of San Juan. The company said, she has served as interim store manager since November 2017, where she supported the store's rebuilding efforts. Prior to Nordstrom, Rivera held a variety of retail roles across San Juan.

