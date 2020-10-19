Nordstrom to sell Christmas trees in partnership with Balsam Hill

Nordstrom is expanding its holiday offering to include Christmas trees. The retailer has teamed with Christmas decor brand Balsam Hill to introduce Christmas tree lots to 21 of its stores across 13 states.

This marks the first time Nordstrom will sell a full assortment of Christmas trees, and the first time Balsam Hill has offered trees through a brick and mortar retail partner.

Locations with Christmas tree lots will include New York, Minnesota and California, showcasing up to 20 different artificial Balsam Hill trees. Nordstrom's Christmas tree displays have already launched, and will be open throughout the. holiday season.

"This is the perfect partnership because our companies' commitment to our customers and focus on high quality merchandise is very similar," commented Claire Magat, Balsam Hill's chief people officer and head of growth, in a statement. "Christmas tree lovers across the country now have an opportunity to see our wide variety of realistic trees in person."

Image: Balsam Hill