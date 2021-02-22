Northern Ireland extends lockdown to April

Northern Ireland’s lockdown has been extended again in an effort to drive down Covid cases, this time until 1 April.

It’s more bad news for non-essential retailers who have been closed since the end of trading on Christmas Eve as part of what was then planned to be a six-week lockdown, but was last month extended until March.

The country’s first minister Arlene Foster said Thursday that despite the vaccine rollout, “a full lifting of the current restrictions is not possible at this point” and so most restrictions would stay in place until at least April.

However, some students will be able to return to school from 8 March.

Also from that date, retailers selling clothing, footwear, baby equipment, and electrical goods will be able to offer click-and-collect services.