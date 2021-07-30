Northern Ireland high street voucher scheme to begin in September

Northern Ireland’s High Street Scheme (HSS), which will see all adults receive a 100 pound voucher to use in physical stores, is to begin its roll-out in September, the country’s economy minister has confirmed.

Gordon Lyons announced Thursday the contract for the delivery of HSS has been awarded to Prepaid Financial Services (PFS), and the registration process will go live in September.

The 145 million initiative, first announced back in May, will allow people over 18 to apply for a prepaid card to be used in brick and mortar stores in the country, not online, in a bid to stimulate the economy following the end of lockdown.

“This scheme is a key element of my Department’s Economic Recovery Action Plan and will give a very welcome boost to our high streets which were hard hit by the Covid-19 pandemic. This uplift is what our local businesses need and deserve,” Lyons said.

“It will mean up to 1.4 million people will have an extra 100 pounds each to spend on our high streets rather than online. This will help bring many more customers back through the doors of local retail, hospitality and other sectors.”