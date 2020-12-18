Northern Ireland to enter six-week lockdown after Christmas

Non-essential stores in Northern Ireland will close at the end of trading on Christmas Eve ahea

Non-essential stores in Northern Ireland will close at the end of trading on Christmas Eve ahead of the country entering into a new six-week lockdown on 26 December, meaning no in-store boxing day sales.

Health minister Robin Swann said the “short, sharp interventions” introduced in October failed to yield strong enough results and so the new lockdown would largely be the same as the tighter one experienced in March.

Glyn Roberts, chief executive of Retail NI, warned the decision would result in “a tsunami of independent retailers falling and thousands more jobs being lost with permanent damage done to our local high streets”.

“Independent retailers selling clothes, books and toys will be forced to close their doors without even a click and collect option, while large supermarkets will remain open selling those same products. Where is the fairness in this?” Roberts said.

“It is also extremely concerning that many businesses are still awaiting financial support payments from the last lockdown. The Executive must work night and day to ensure that payments are made without delay to impacted independent retailers and small businesses”.