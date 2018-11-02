Notonthehighstreet becomes latest UK retailer to ban use of Mohair

UK e-tailer Notonthehighstreet has become the latest addition to PETA’s list of retailers and vendors ditching the use of mohair in their products. The announcement comes after the release of a PETA video exposé in June uncovering the appalling treatment of goats across 12 goat farms in Angora, South Africa.

The undercover footage filmed by PETA in January and February of this year shows goats being mutilated, dragged on the floor, and lifted by their tails by workers. Notonthehighstreet - the UK e-tailer hosting products from over 5,000 small UK businesses - told PETA that it will be “implementing a ban on the sale of products containing mohair through our platform” from the end of 2019. South Africa is currently the source for more than 50 percent of the world’s mohair production.

"Workers threw [the goats] across the floor. In August, the National Council of SPCAs filed cruelty-to-animals charges against four Angora goat farmers based on evidence from PETA Asia's investigation,” said PETA in a statement. “South Africa's national police force is investigating the farmers as well as shearers and other farmworkers."

ASOS, Marks & Spencer, John Lewis, and H&M are also on the list of UK retailers who have banned the use of mohair in their products.