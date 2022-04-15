NRF raises 3.22 million dollars to fund programmes supporting future retail leaders

The National Retail Federation (NRF) has raised 3.22 million dollars at its seventh annual NRF Foundation Honors, an event to raise funds for the organisation’s programmes supporting careers in retail.

Set at the Marriott Marquis Times Square, the event was co-hosted by Macy’s chairman and CEO, Jeff Gennette, and former Qurate Retail president and CEO, Mike George.

Over 600 retail executives, community partners, scholarship participants and educators were present at the event.

“Thanks to our generous supporters, the NRF Foundation is well-positioned to continue our important work, and to help even more people do better for themselves, their families and their communities,” the foundation’s executive director, Bill Thorne, said in a release.

American basketball star Earvin ‘Magic’ Johnson presented NRF’s The Visionary award to Target board chairman and CEO Brian Cornell, who was recognised as “an inspiring retail leader with a history of spearheading change in the industry”.

Robert Davison Long of Columbia College Chicago was announced as the top recipient of the NRF Foundation Next Generation Scholarship, receiving 25,000 dollars while other finalists received 10,000 dollars.

Trevor G. Browne High School, of Phoenix Union High School District, was recognised as the 2022 NRF Foundation Rise Up Partner of the Year, presented by Old Navy CEO Nancy Green. The award recognised the school for its use of NRF’s Rise Up training programme that aims to make a positive impact on the community.