Nudie Jeans to open flagship in Seven Dials

Swedish fashion brand Nudie Jeans, which pioneers sustainable denim through ethical production, has announced that it is to open its new London flagship store on Monmouth Street in Seven Dials, Covent Garden.

The Nudie Jeans flagship at 57-59 Monmouth Street will sell its full collection of denim, as offering an upcycling re-use programme and a free repair service.

Palle Stenberg, senior advisor at Nudie Jeans said in a statement: “As our brand continues its strategic global growth, we were looking for a new UK location which would really spur this momentum, leading us directly to Seven Dials in the epicentre of London’s West End.

“Seeing the calibre of the community of brands currently situated in the village, and those joining alongside us, feels like an achievement for our store portfolio. We are dedicated to ensuring Nudie Jeans is a force for good in the retail landscape, so it’s a pleasure to join Seven Dials which is aligned in its values.”

Nudie Jeans will join London-based contemporary womenswear labels L.F. Markey and Emin + Paul at number 31 and 33 respectively. The stores will neighbour Fashercise’s first bricks-and-mortar site, which recently opened its doors at 46 Monmouth Street.

Complementing the fashion and activewear line-up will be renowned Australian skin, hair and body-care brand Aesop, which has selected 16 Monmouth Street to expand its London brand presence. While holistic Parisian beauty label Aime will make its UK debut at 55 Monmouth Street, offering its waitlist-worthy skincare supplements and vitamins, all made in the South of France.

Commenting on the raft of announcements, Sam Bain-Mollison, group retail strategy and leasing at Shaftesbury said: “To have so many renowned independent and international brands joining the destination is a credit to the authentic and eclectic style found throughout Seven Dials, and will add even more to our diverse offering in the lead up to Christmas.

“As well as growing the retail appeal of the area, these new brands have been strategically positioned to strengthen Monmouth Street as the home of contemporary design, fashion and lifestyle.”

Images: courtesy of Nudie Jeans