Number of independent UK stores continues to drop

It looks like there’s more bad news for UK independent retailers, as the number of independent stores continues to drop across the UK, according to data released by the British Independent Retailers Association (bira) and the Local Data Company (LDC).

Their statistics show that while independent retailers opened significantly more shops in the first half of 2018 than in the same period last year, a record number of stores were closed over the same period, resulting in a total decline of -1,554 shops (-0.5 percent) - a significant decline from the increase of +762 shops (+0.27 percent).

Independent retailers across the UK have been hit hard by Black friday discounts, according to data from leading retail management platform Vend. While in-store spending for independent fashion retailers over the Black Friday period was 55 percent higher than on an average week, the discounting rate increased by 480 percent.

Chain retailers (brands with more than 4 stores) also remained in decline, with a net loss of -2,848 shops (-1.36 percent) in H1 2018, compared to -659 shops (-0.33%) in H1 2017.

Commenting on the data in a statement, Andrew Goodacre, chief executive of Bira, said: “This report perfectly illustrates the problems for independent retail businesses. Despite more businesses opening, we have seen more closing resulting in a net loss from the high street.

Number of UK independent retailers continues to decrease

“Bira have been saying for a long time that independent retailers need support from local and national governments. The recent budget announcements regarding a rates reduction and the setting up of a high street fund are very welcome and we hope it is not too late to provide a lifeline to these important businesses.”

Lucy Stainton, Senior Relationship Manager, Local Data Company added: “There is no doubt 2018 has already shown itself to be a particularly transformative year for the UK retail market.

“The shake-up across the physical landscape is impacting chains and independents alike. Businesses in all corners of the industry are having to look very closely at their current model and assess its relevance in an era of unprecedented consumer change.”

Just last week it was revealed that UK independent retailers had been hit hard by Black friday discounts, and while in-store spending was 55 percent higher than on an average week in the year, discounting rate increased by a massive 480 percent.

The Local Data Company visited over 3,000 towns and cities, retail parks and shopping centres to record its data.

Stay tuned tomorrow for the first in FashionUnited's new Independent Retailer series. We will be interviewing independent stores to find out how they're dealing in the current retail enviornment, and how they're overcoming the challenges thrown their way.