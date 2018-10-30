Number of UK stores could drop by 20 percent, says think tank

Retail health in the UK has been negative or flat for 10 consecutive quarters, but Brexit can make this year’s holiday season the most critical the UK retail has seen in a decade, according to KPMG/Ipsos Retail Think Tank (RTT).

“With all the uncertainties building around Brexit, and the UK’s trade agreements, the months ahead will be defining times for the industry”, said the think tank, which also predicts the number of stores operating on the high street to be reduced by 20 percent, with fashion and department stores set to struggle the most.