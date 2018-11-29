Nursery brand Mamas & Papas to open first concession in Next Home

Leading UK nursery brand Mamas & Papas is set to open a 2,500 square foot concession in Next Home, at Bristol’s Cribbs Causeway Retail Park. The concession will be the first of its kind for the brand, and will offer baby clothing alongside in-store services like group educational events for parents-to-be and free car seat fitting service.

The new concession marks Mamas & Papas return to Bristol, and is the latest development in the brand’s growth. Last year Mamas & Papas opened two new concept stores in Glasgow and Liverpool, while this year the brand has refurbished six of its existing stores.

Commenting on the Bristol opening in a statement, Mamas & Papas retail director, Steve Abse, said: “We identified Next as a strategic partner, not only to broaden our distribution and geographic reach, but also because we have a strong overlap between our shared customer base of expectant parents, new parents and grandparents.

“We’re really looking forward to working with Next to strengthen their nursery furniture offering and to launch brand new categories, including equipment and travel, to their product range.

“While more of our customers choose to shop online, it’s clear they still really value a personalised shopping experience as well.”