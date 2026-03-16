Nuuds expands beyond DTC with Nordstrom

Nuuds, the digitally native elevated basics brand founded by influencer Daryl-Ann Denner, has launched in American luxury department store Nordstrom, as it steps beyond its direct-to-consumer (DTC) roots.

Los Angeles–based essentials brand will be available on Nordstrom.com and in four store locations: Austin (Domain), Denver (Cherry Creek), Houston (The Woodlands), and Charlotte (SouthPark), marking the brand’s first expansion into wholesale.

Since its 2022 debut, Nuuds has built a loyal community through a direct-to-consumer model rooted in fit, fabric, and function, and it states the Nordstrom partnership represents “a strategic evolution for the fast-growing brand, driven by sustained revenue growth and a returning customer rate of approximately 80 percent”.

The Nordstrom launch collection will include Nuuds’ core bestselling styles, including the Everyday T-Shirt, one of the brand’s original 2022 launch pieces, which has sold more than 111,000 units, alongside its cult-favourite Slinky Rib tees, a fabric franchise that has expanded across multiple silhouettes.

Commenting on the expansion, Denner said in a statement: “Our community has been asking for the ability to shop Nuuds in person beyond our pop-ups. Wholesale isn’t a shift away from DTC; it’s an extension of it. Nordstrom gives customers the opportunity to feel our fabrics, try multiple fits, and experience the brand firsthand.

“Nordstrom was my first chapter in fashion. It is where I learned that everything starts with the customer, how she feels in something, how it fits her body, and how the experience stays with her long after she leaves the store. That mindset is embedded in Nuuds. To return now as a founder feels incredibly full circle.”