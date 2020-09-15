Nuw launches app across the UK and Ireland

Sustainable fashion app, Nuw, has announced the expansion of its services throughout the UK and Ireland.

Nuw is the world’s first and only clothes sharing app. Previously, it was only available for those in Cambridge, Dublin or London.

Each item swapped offsets at least 25 percent of the resources that would have been used in the creation of a new fashion item.

75 percent of 16-24 year olds in the UK have stated they swapped fashion in the last year with friends or family, and that they will continue to do so.

Since the launch of the app in January 2020, they have 4,000 users and 1,000 borrows and swaps, with designer labels such as Preen, Reformation, Rejina Pyo and Rixo available alongside high-street brands.

“The expansion of our offering across the UK and Ireland is a huge milestone in our quest to become a global sustainable fashion platform. As we see more and more people wanting to get involved with Nuw each year, we’re proud to be part of the new future of fashion - one that looks out for bargains while helping the planet,” said Aisling Byrne, founder and CEO of Nuw, in a statement.