Oasis opens first standalone store in Worcester

High street fashion brand Oasis has opened its first ever standalone store in Worcester in Crowngate shopping centre.

Oasis has opened a 1,480 square foot store on Chapel Walk within the shopping centre and joins other fashion retailers including House of Fraser, Primark, Debenhams and New Look.

Nicole Campbell, asset manager at The Crown Estate, said: “Following the excitement of our 25th birthday in 2017, I am delighted that we are attracting leading UK retailers, like Oasis, to the city and that we continue to be the home of one-of-a-kind independents.

“It is this blend of big names and boutique brands which makes Worcester so special. Our strategy for Crowngate is to ensure we continue to carefully curate this mix of retail to ensure that Worcester remains an outstanding destination for local shoppers and tourists alike.”

The opening follows a flurry of lettings at the shopping centre including A Write Card, First Class Turkish Barbers, Sundance Fair Trade and Spa Books.

The Crowngate Shopping Centre is Worcester's largest shopping centre and has been at the heart of the city for 25 years. It has two main shopping areas, Friary Walk and Chapel Walk, offering 300,000 square foot of retail space across 69 retail units, including four large stores.