Off-White lands at Roma Rinascente

Off-White takes over the Italian department store Roma Rinascente. On Thursday, Virgil Abloh's label inaugurated a 27 square meter space on the second floor of 61 Via del Tritone .

The location offers the brand's men's collections in a sleek decor. Heavy green curtains adorn the wall, plum carpeting covers the floor and the furniture is made from cool marble with steel accents.

Off-White has become known for his streetwear style, embodied by the talent of Virgil Abloh. The designer - also artistic director of the Louis Vuitton men's line - however, made a change during the last presentations of his collections, mixing street pieces and tailoring cuts. Although threatened with a loss of momentum due to COVID-19, Off-White has managed to stay in the spotlight and maintain speed thanks to a face mask which has become one of the most popular in the world, according to the Lyst index for the first quarter of 2020 .

Photo: Off-White press office