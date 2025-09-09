Off-White to launch in India through Brand Concepts partnership

Luxury Italian brand Off-White is set to launch in India in the first quarter of next year through an exclusive partnership with Brand Concepts, a fashion retail company. According to the media reports, this move marks Brand Concepts' entry into both the luxury and mainstream apparel markets, as their focus has primarily been on premium accessories.

Brand Concepts plans an initial investment of 5 million dollars over the next few years to establish Off-White's presence in India. The brand, founded by American fashion designer and entrepreneur Virgil Abloh in Milan in 2013, was recently sold by LVMH to Bluestar Alliance in the country. Now it will be introduced through Brand Concepts' existing premium multi-brand store, Bagline, which also carries brands like Tommy Hilfiger and Juicy Couture.

The product lineup will include a full range of apparel, bags, wallets, and footwear. Beyond its own e-commerce platform and initial two standalone outlets in major metropolitan areas, Off-White will also be available at luxury multi-brand stores like The Collective and Iconic. The long-term plan is to expand to five to six flagship stores and a wider "shop-in-shop" presence, aiming for a total of 25-30 points of sale across India. This expansion is timely, given the growing streetwear culture and sneaker movement among India's young population.

To facilitate this launch, Brand Concepts is collaborating with Sportlux General Trading, a global distributor of luxury brands, to bring Off-White to the Indian market.