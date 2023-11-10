Officine Générale opens second store in New York

Officine Générale has opened its second store in New York City as part of its broader US expansion strategy.

Located at 849 Madison Avenue, the new store features the brand's newest store concept, with a raw yet warm and welcoming atmosphere, featuring vintage pieces hand-selected by founder and chief executive officer Pierre Mahéo.

The new New York store opening comes on the heels of the opening of two stores in Los Angeles, one in Palisades Village and the other in the Sycamore District earlier this year.

The store expansion across the US reflects the brand's strong growth, with a 45 percent increase in revenues in 2022 and projections for a 52 percent increase for the current year, according to an interview with WWD earlier this year.

The brand is slated to open another US store in San Francisco before the end of the year and aims to end the year with 18 operational stores across the US and Europe.

The United States remains the largest market for Officine Générale beyond its home country of France, with womenswear making up 40 percent of its total revenue.

Founded in 2012 by Pierre Mahéo, Officine Générale offers timeless fashion for both men and women that emphasizes consistent quality. Best known for its contemporary yet classic aesthetic across seasons, reflecting a Parisian and French sensibility with an international appeal, the brand sold a minority stake to Untitled Group a New York-based investment fund, in 2021.