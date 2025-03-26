Old Navy innovates with Radar, uses RFID and AI for smarter inventory management

Old Navy, a brand under Gap Inc., is enhancing its retail operations through a new partnership with American technology company Radar. This collaboration aims to implement AI-powered RFID technology across all U.S. Old Navy stores to optimize inventory management, according to a Gap Inc. press release. Old Navy CEO Haio Barbeito stated that this technology will also enable store associates to better anticipate customer needs and elevate the overall shopping experience.

RFID, or Radio Frequency Identification, is a system that automatically identifies objects, stores information about them, and wirelessly transmits this data to computers. Radar's platform integrates RFID, artificial intelligence (AI), and computer vision technology to provide real-time inventory management.

Gap Inc.'s Chief Technology Officer, Sven Gerjets, highlighted this partnership as a strategic move to further integrate technology into retail, beginning with Old Navy. "With Radar's always-on RFID technology, we aim to transform our stores into truly connected spaces," Gerjets said. "Continuous product tracking will help us optimize inventory replenishment, enhance customer and team member experiences, and provide real-time insights for product design and innovation."

Radar CEO Spencer Hewett added, "We will empower store teams with ecommerce-grade inventory and product insights, allowing them to manage physical stores with the same precision as online operations. This will optimize operations and ensure customers find what they need, when and where they need it."

Radar, based in New York, is supported by major retailers like Gap Inc. and American Eagle, as well as investors such as Y Combinator and Founders Fund. The press release emphasizes that accurate inventory management is crucial for retailers. By utilizing Radar's AI-driven platform, Old Navy expects to improve inventory management, reduce losses, and optimize store layouts.