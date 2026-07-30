Old Navy raises 1.35 million dollars for Boys & Girls Clubs in five-day checkout drive

Old Navy has raised 1.3 million dollars for Boys & Girls Clubs of America (BGCA) and Boys & Girls Clubs of Canada, the company announced on Wednesday. The number is the result of a five-day campaign that took place at Old Navy stores across North America, where customers were invited to donate 5 dollars at checkout in exchange for 5 dollars off a purchase of 35 dollars or more.

“This milestone helps support our commitment to creating opportunities for young people through our partnership with Boys and Girls Clubs,” said Steve Peters, head of stores at Old Navy, in a statement. “It's a powerful reminder that we do much more than sell clothes. Together with our customers, we can make a lasting difference in the communities we serve.”

The funds raised will help support youth development programs, giving continuity to Old Navy's more than 30-year partnership with BGCA and its workforce program, This Way ONward. Launched in 2007, This Way ONward is an employment training program that connects young people to job opportunities at Old Navy.

"This year's donation drive is another powerful example of what's possible when customers, employees, and communities come together to invest in young people and their futures,” said Jim Clark, president and CEO of BGCA.

BGCA is a United States–based nonprofit organization that works with children and youth by providing safe spaces and youth development programs to support academic success, leadership skills, and health and wellness.

As part of the campaign, Old Navy also hosted 20 members of the local BGCA on July 22 at its headquarters, located in San Francisco, for a day of immersive career-building experiences.