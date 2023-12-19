Ole Henriksen to expand reach in the US with Ulta Beauty

Scandinavian skincare brand Ole Henriksen is expanding its reach in the US with a new retail partnership deal with Ulta Beauty.

From January 1, 2024, Ole Henriksen will be available to shop at 700 select Ulta Beauty stores nationwide and online at ulta.com, as the skincare brand looks to expand its brand reach and consumer base.

The beauty retailer will carry Ole Henriksen’s best-selling products from the Truth Collection, including the multi-award-winning Banana Bright+ Eye Crème and Pout Preserve Peptide Lip Treatment, as well as selections from the Strength Collection, such as the Strength Trainer Peptide Boost Moisturiser, and Transform Collection. Additionally, new product launches and exclusives are expected to debut throughout 2024.

Commenting on the brand’s continued growth, Sarah Koch, senior vice president and general manager of Ole Henriksen, said in a statement: "We are honoured to partner with Ulta Beauty to champion Ole Henriksen's next retail chapter. From the guests' demand for our presence within Ulta Beauty's offering to our synergy across brand vision and shared dedication to providing consumers with a joyous experience, this momentous partnership provides the opportunity for an expanded network of individuals to experience the transformative results of our products.

“As we approach 2024, we look forward to many exciting launches, initiatives, and activations that will make our partnership with Ulta Beauty impactful for all."

Penny Coy, vice president of merchandising at Ulta Beauty, added: "At Ulta Beauty, we're committed to bringing the best and brightest brands to our assortment and providing our guests with solutions that meet their every need.

"Ole Henriksen is a shining example of this and we're proud to partner with Ole and his team to bring his beloved brand to more beauty enthusiasts. With its proven formulas, award-winning products and transformative results, we're giving guests what they want, and in some cases, what they never knew they needed, now with even greater access in more than half of our stores across the country and on ulta.com. We look forward to inviting new and existing fans to discover Ole Henriksen at Ulta Beauty in the new year."