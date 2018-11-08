Olivela to launch its second boutique in Aspen

Luxury philanthropic fashion retailer, Olivela is opening its second boutique on December 5, 2018 in Aspen. Located in the heart of Aspen’s shopping district, at 427 East Hyman Avenue, the company said, this new boutique will feature a curated assortment of luxury designer brands. The company added that Olivela will provide 20 percent of the proceeds of each sale in the brand’s continued support of charity partners that support girls education worldwide, including CARE, Malala Fund and Too Young To Wed.

“We’re delighted to bring Olivela’s mission of creating a meaningful shopping experience to Aspen,” said Stacey Boyd, Olivela’s founder, in a statement, adding, “Aspen’s vibrant community of socially conscious residents and visitors, who have a deep dedication to philanthropy, is the perfect setting to open our next boutique and continue to work towards making a real impact in the lives of girls around the world.”

Olivela was founded by serial entrepreneur, Stacey Boyd, who has a long history of success including launching Schoola, an online retailer that sells new and gently-worn clothing that supports fundraising for over 35,000 schools across the United States. Offerings at the new store will include women’s handbags, shoes, apparel, jewellery, accessories and outerwear from the world’s top luxury designers. Additionally, the boutique will also feature year-round trunk shows and designer events.

The Aspen boutique opens after the success of Olivela’s first boutique, which was open over the summer in Nantucket, MA, that has provided over 40,000 days of school to at-risk girls.