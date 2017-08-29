Oliver Bonas prepares to open debut Welsh store in Cardiff

British lifestyle retailer Oliver Bonas is set to open its debut Welsh store in Cardiff. The popular homeware, fashion and accessories store is set to open its first store in Wales at Cardiff’s St David shopping centre this November.

“As the capital and foremost commercial centre in Wales, we are thrilled to call Cardiff the home of our first store in the country,” said a spokesperson for Oliver Bonas in a statement. The store in Cardiff will be Oliver Bonas 62nd store in the UK.

The new 2,290 square foot store is located adjacent to fashion retailer Reiss at 37 The Hayes. The store, developed by Oliver Bonas in-house team, is set to offer an edited selection of the brand’s own range of fashion, jewellery, homeware and gifting as well as products from selected third-party brands.

“At OB, almost all our products are designed in-house, from concept sketch to finished article. From the tiny details, like our hand-sketched cosmetics packaging, to statement sculptural lighting, our passion for design always plays a role,” added the spokesperson.

Founded in 1993 by Oliver Tress, Oliver Bonas has grown into a lifestyle brand focused on good design and innovation.

Photo: Oliver Bonas, website