Oliver Sweeney closes all stores, shifts focus to online and wholesale

British brand Oliver Sweeney has announced it is permanently closing all five of its stores as it shifts its focus to selling online and through wholesale.

The company has drafted in administrators for its retail subsidiary Oliver Sweeney Trading Limited. It said the Covid-19 pandemic compounded pre-existing issues in an already-uncertain retail landscape, ultimately leading to the “extremely tough decision” to close its “untenable” stores.

“It is with a great deal of sadness that we have taken the decision to close our five stores in London, Leeds and Manchester permanently,” CEO Tim Cooper said in a statement on the brand’s website. He added though that the online business “remains fully operational and robust”.